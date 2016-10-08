Fox News Channel Turns 20

Fox News Channel celebrated its 20th year as a cable news net Oct. 7.

But the birthday comes after a turbulent summer, which culminated in the resignation of longtime Fox News chief Roger Ailes amid allegations of sexual harassment.

During 21st Century Fox's fourth quarter earnings call in August, executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch addressed the Ailes scandal, saying "we have moved quickly and decisively to protect the business, protect its employees and protect the unique voice Fox News broadcasts."

Ailes' announced departure came two weeks after former FNC anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit against him.

As FNC moves into the next decade and out of the Ailes era, B&C takes a look at FNC - and Fox News - by the numbers.