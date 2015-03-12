Fox News Channel Hires Former U.S. Navy SEAL

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor. Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes made the announcement Thursday. O’Neill, who was profiled in last year’s Fox documentary The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden, will provide military knowledge and analysis throughout daytime and primetime programs.

“It’s incredibly rare to have someone in a television contributor role with his leadership experience and expertise at the fighting unit level,” Ailes said. “His military insight will be a major asset to the network and we are honored to have him.”

In the Navy, O’Neill was the team leader of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known as SEAL Team Six. He is said to have been the SEAL who fired the shots that killed Usama Bin laden. O’Neill, who was honorably discharged in 2012, has received more than 52 military decorations, including two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars and a Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor.