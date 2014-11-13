Bin Laden Shooter Doc Notches Record 3.4 Million

Related: Fox News’ Doocy: How He Got Bin Laden Shooter Exclusive

Fox News Channel drew record viewership for the second half of its two-part doc The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden, drawing 3.4 million viewers to become the net’s most-watched documentary ever, according to Nielsen.

Wednesday’s airing counted 586,000 of those viewers in the adults 25-54 news demo. The first part of the net’s doc, which aired on Tuesday, drew 2.7 million viewers and 532,000 viewers among adults 25-54.

Wednesday was up 25% among total viewers and 10% among the demo compared to Tuesday.