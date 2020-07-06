Fox News Channel, ‘GMA’ Tops for Time Spent Watching in June

Inscape , the TV data company with insights from a panel of more than 15 million smart TVs, just released the top 25 rankings for networks and shows in June, based on percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching linear, live TV).

For networks, Fox News Channel leads with a percent share duration of 6.60% for the month. CNN came in at No. 6 with 3.98% share duration, behind the big four broadcasters.