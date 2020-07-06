Fox News Channel, ‘GMA’ Tops for Time Spent Watching in June
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
Network and show rankings via Inscape.tv
Inscape, the TV data company with insights from a panel of more than 15 million smart TVs, just released the top 25 rankings for networks and shows in June, based on percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching linear, live TV).
For networks, Fox News Channel leads with a percent share duration of 6.60% for the month. CNN came in at No. 6 with 3.98% share duration, behind the big four broadcasters.
On the show side of things, morning talk shows captured both first and second places: ABC’s Good Morning America had a 0.86% show share of duration while NBC’s Today had 0.80%. At No. 3: MTV’s Ridiculousness (0.79%), which also happened to be the top reality TV show in June.
