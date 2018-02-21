Fox News Channel Debuts ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ Feb. 25

Fox News Channel will debut Life, Liberty & Levin Sunday, Feb. 25. Hosted by syndicated radio host Mark Levin, the hour-long show “will explore the fundamental values and principles undergirding American society, culture, politics, and current events, and their relevance to the nation’s future and everyday lives of citizens,” according to Fox News.

The show will occupy the 10 p.m. slot Sundays.



The first episode of Life, Liberty & Levin will feature an interview with economist/George Mason University professor Walter Williams.

Described as “one of America’s preeminent conservative commentators and constitutional lawyers” on MarkLevinShow.com, Levin has been a guest and substitute host on Sean Hannity’s radio show, and has been an advisor to Rush Limbaugh.