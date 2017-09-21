Fox News Channel to Debut 11 P.M. Newscast Oct. 30

Fox News Channel will premiere a live newscast called Fox News @ Night Oct. 30. Shannon Bream will anchor.



Fox News @ Night will be an hour of hard news and analysis of the most compelling stories from Washington and across the country, Fox News said.



The 11 p.m. slot currently airs a repeat of Tucker Carlson Tonight. That show will get a different encore slot, said Fox News.



“For the past decade, Shannon’s insight into the inner workings of the Supreme Court and Washington has made her a major asset to our news division,” said Jay Wallace, Fox News Channel president of news. “Her experience, coupled with the relationship she has with our viewers, offers a perfect fit for the anchor position at 11 p.m. ET as we extend our live primetime programming.”



Bream most recently was the network’s Supreme Court correspondent and regularly co-anchored America’s Newsroom alongside Bill Hemmer. Bream is also the host of podcast Livin’ the Bream. She joined the network in 2007.



“It has been an honor to work alongside the hardest-working team in the news business for the past 10 years,” Bream said. “I am delighted to bring our audience an hour of captivating television, providing viewers with a recap of the day’s most important stories and the latest breaking news.”

