Fox News Channel Adds ‘Objectified’ Sunday Nights

Fox News Channel said it will launch Objectified, hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.



Levin did an Objectified special last fall with President Donald Trump that did better than expected ratings for the network.



The first episode will feature Judge Judy Sheindlin of Judge Judy sharing prized possessions from her home in Greenwich, Conn.



The show features newsmakers and celebrities who tell their stories through objects they have kept over the years.



Fox News plans to air 10 episodes on Sunday nights. Upcoming shows feature Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwartzenegger, media mogul Tyler Perry and investor, sports owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban.



Objectified is produced by Harvey Levin Productions in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution.



Levin and Ryan Regan are executive producers, along with John Finley, senior VP of development and production at Fox News.



(Photo via Vincent Desjardins's Flickr. Image taken on April 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)