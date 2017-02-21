Fox News Acquires New Levin Series ‘OBJECTified’

Fox News Channel said it ordered 10 episodes of OBJECTified, a new series from TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

OBJECTified will be hosted by Levin and feature interviews with high profile newsmakers and celebrities, based on objects they’ve kept over the years. The series is set to debut in the fall and air in primetime on Sundays.

An OBJECTified special on Donald Trump aired in November and averaged more than 4 million total viewers, beating CNN and MSNBC.

"What I love about the show is that it's a different way of telling a life story, and it's relatable to anyone who watches,” said Levin. “Everyone keeps stuff that means something to them, and when you start probing what the objects mean to you, what was going on in your life at the time, they can unlock the story of who you are today.”

The series will be produced by Harvey Levin Productions in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.