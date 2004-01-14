Fox News, ABC News Team Up on N.H. Debate

Fox News Channel, ABC News and New Hampshire newspaper The Union Leader are partnering to present the last Democratic debate before the Jan. 27 New Hampshire primary.

The Jan. 22 debate will be televised live nationally on Fox News Channel and locally on Hearst-Argyle-owned ABC affiliate WMUR-TV. Fox News Radio and ABC News Radio will also carry the debate live.

Fox News anchor Brit Hume will moderate and ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings will be the lead questioner and moderate the final portion of the debate. WMUR-TV news anchor Tom Griffith and a representative from The Union Leader will also ask questions.

ABC News has scheduled a special hour-long edition of Nightline for that night.