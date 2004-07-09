Fox Nets Rockies

Fox Sports Net Rocky Mountain isn't melting away anytime soon.

Fox Sports signed the MLB's Colorado Rockies to a new TV deal that runs through 2014, paying about $20 million a year for TV rights. Fox also plunked down $20 million for a 10% ownership stake in the team.

The moves ensure the Rockies will air on Fox Sports' regional network and not defect to new Denver-based regional sports channel Altitude Sports Networks.

That new channel's owner, Kroenke Sports, controls the Denver Nuggets basketball team and Colorado Avalanche hockey team and will carry their games beginning next fall.