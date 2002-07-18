Fox, NBC on top Wednesday

Fox and NBC were the big winners in the Nielsen Media Research ratings

Wednesday night.

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, while NBC won households,

viewers and adults 25 through 54.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fox won 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with two new

reality shows, 30Seconds to Fame and Meet the Marks, while

NBC won adults 25 through 54 with Outrageous Game Show Moments.

CBS won households and adults 50-plus with 60 Minutes II.

At 9 p.m., Fox, with Bernie Mac and American Idol, and CBS,

with Big Brother, waged a furious demo battle.

Big Brother won the first half-hour, but Idol more than made up the difference at 9:30 p.m.,

giving Fox victories across the key adult demos from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ABC (with back to back Drew Carey repeats) and NBC (West Wing)

slugged it out for third, and ended tied among adults 18 through 49, while ABC

had an edge with adults 18 through 34 and NBC had the upper hand with adults 25

through 54.

At 10 p.m., Law & Order won most of the key ratings categories,

although ABC was first with adults 18 through 34 with its summer news series

StateV.

For the night, the household numbers: NBC, 6.3/11; CBS, 5.7/10; ABC and Fox,

4.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 3.6/12; NBC, 3.1/10; ABC, 2.7/8; CBS, 2.6/8.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox, 4.1/15; ABC, 2.4/8; NBC and CBS, 2.2/8.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC, 3.7/11; Fox, 3.2/9; CBS, 3/7;

ABC, 2.8/7.