Fox, NBC share Wednesday

Fox and NBC battled it out for bragging rights to victories in the key

ratings categories Wednesday night.

Fox edged out NBC for first place among adults 18 through 49, and the Nielsen

Media Research fast nationals showed that Fox easily won with adults 18 through

34, as well as teens and kids.

NBC was first in households and total viewers, as well as adults 25 through 54.

Once again, American Idol was the big ratings driver for Fox. But the

network got off to a solid start with 30 Seconds to Fame, which gave the

first half-hour of NBC's Meet My Folks a run for the money in the key

demos. The two shows tied for first among adults 18 through 49, while Fox won

narrowly won among adults 18 through 34.

But at 8:30 p.m., Fox's Meet the Marks was less competitive, and for the

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, Meet My Folks swept the key adult demos,

while the older-skewing 60 Minutes II cleaned up in households, total

viewers and adults 50-plus.

From 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Big Brother 3 on CBS swept the key ratings

categories. But from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Idol aired on Fox, bringing with it a

huge influx of viewers -- enough to give Idol a narrow household win over

Big Brother in the half-hour, as well victories in the key demos.

For the full 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour (The Bernie Mac Show was the lead-in to

Idol) Big Brother won the household and total-viewer

battle, as well as adults 25 through 54. Fox and CBS tied for first with adults

18 through 49, and Fox won adults 18 through 34, teens and kids.

At 10 p.m., Law & Order won across the key ratings categories. An

ABC News special at 10 p.m., The Brain Game, finished second in the key

adult demos.

For the night the household numbers: NBC 6.5/12, CBS 5.8/10, Fox 4.5/8 and

ABC 4.4/8.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 3.8/13, NBC 2.9/10, CBS 2.5/9 and ABC 2.2/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.3/11, NBC 3.2/10, CBS 2.9/9 and ABC 2.7/8.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 3.6/10, CBS 3.3/9, ABC 3.0/8 and Fox 2.8/8.

Adults 50-plus: NBC 5.5/12, CBS 5.2/12, ABC 3.0/7 and Fox 1.3/3.

Teens: Fox 3.7/16, ABC 1.7/7, NBC 1.6/6 and CBS 1.3/5.

Kids: Fox 2.4/11, NBC 1.3/6, CBS 1.1/5 and ABC 0.6/3.

Total viewers: NBC 9.3 million, CBS 8.5 million, Fox 7.1 million and ABC 6.4

million.