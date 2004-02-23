Fox, NBC Fight It Out at Writers Guild Awards

Fox topped NBC in drama but NBC got Fox back in comedy at the 56th annual Writers Guild Awards on Saturday.

An episode of Fox’s 24, written by Evan Katz, was named Best Episodic Drama over three nominated episodes from NBC’s Law & Order franchise: "Abomination" from Law &Order: SVU, "Bounty" from Law & Order; and "Loss," also from Law & Order: SVU.

On the flip side, NBC’s outgoing Frasier won Best Episodic Comedy over two episodes of Fox’s Malcolm in theMiddle and HBO’s dearly departed Sex and the City. "No Sex Please, We’re Skittish," from Frasier–apparently how the voters felt as well–was penned by Bob Daily.

Other top TV winners were HBO’s And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself, written by the legendary Larry Gelbart; Showtime’s Out of the Ashes, penned by Anne Meredith; Fox’s The Simpsons, with an episode written by Matt Selman; and CBS’s The Kennedy CenterHonors, which was written by George Stevens Jr., Sara Lukinson and David Leaf.