Fox Nation to Premiere New Programs June 10

Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service from Fox News, will roll out new programs the week of June 10. Fox News Channel contributors Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones will host the shows.

Fox Nation launched November 27. It costs $5.99 a month and $64.99 yearly.

Nuffsaid features Tyrus as he sits with prominent figures “to discuss their path to success and some of the setbacks they endured along the way,” said Fox Nation. Interview subjects include Cal Ripken Jr. and Snoop Dogg.

Sincerely Kat is hosted by Kat Timpf and is described as a Dear Abby show for millennials.

Get Tammy Bruce shows Bruce pulling back the curtains on identity politics.

Keeping Up With the Jones has Lawrence Jones debating the issues with a guest.

Man on the Street is an extension of Jones’ man on the street segments for Hannity on Fox News.

FNC contributor Britt McHenry will continue as co-host of the hot topics program UN-PC.