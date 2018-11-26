Fox Nation Seen as a Mix of Netflix and Facebook Live

Fox News launches its OTT platform Fox Nation Nov. 27, with a full lineup of on-demand content available to subscribers. John Finley, senior VP of development and production, Fox News, likens the product to a mash-up of Netflix and Facebook Live--the long-form content, including documentaries, is similar to what one might find on Netflix, he said, while the live programming is akin to Facebook Live.

“It’s kind of a hybrid mix between the two,” said Finley, “in terms of format and offerings.”

Fox Nation sells for $5.99 a month and $64.99 a year.

Employing the slogan “Opinion Done Right,” Fox Nation came to be because Fox News Channel is limited by the number of hours in a day, according to Finley. An on-demand platform, he added, has no such restrictions. “It’s another way to service and provide content to our most dedicated fans,” he said. “We can give them an infinite amount of content.”

Sean Hannity will host a show on Fox Nation, though Finley would not talk about Hannity’s program, which does not have a premiere date. Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus host Primetime Highlights, breaking down key moments from Fox News Channel’s prime offerings, at 7 a.m. Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show airs at 9 a.m. Tomi Lahren hosts First Thoughts at 9:30 a.m, while Judge Andrew Napolitano hosts a live show also at 9:30.

At noon, it’s Deep Dive, featuring political analysts assessing the news of the day. Lahren is on again at 6 p.m., presenting Final Thoughts. UN-PC, co-hosted by Britt McHenry and the wrestler Tyrus from The Greg Gutfeld Show, streams at 6 p.m. Tom Shillue hosts Quiz Show at 7 p.m.

Senior political analyst Brit Hume will contribute regular analysis on Fox Nation. Tucker Carlson will appear on the platform too.

Fox News built two studios at its New York headquarters for Fox Nation talent. Rehearsals have been going on for months.

“I think people will be surprised by the breadth and depth of content,” said Finley. “There’s a wide variety of programming.”

Pre-sale process for Fox Nation started October 28, which allows users to enter the Fox Nation Founders Program. Finley would not share subscription figures, but said sign-ups have “far exceeded” internal benchmarks.

More talent will be hired for Fox Nation. “We’re going to make some new stars,” said Finley.