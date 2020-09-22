Fox Nation Premieres Documentary ‘Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates’

Fox Nation debuts the documentary Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates Sept. 24. Justin Folk directed the film, about the seven senatorial debates in 1858 between Republican Abraham Lincoln and Democrat Stephen Douglas. Lincoln was a one-term Congressman from Illinois and the debates, which saw him push for an end to slavery, catapulted him to a presidential contender.

The title is in reference to Lincoln’s quote, “Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.” He said of Douglas, “MIGHT makes right.”

Lincoln was elected president in 1860.

Madison McQueen Films produced the project and Ben Judge is executive producer. Allen Guelzo of Princeton University, who has authored several books about Lincoln, narrates.

President Trump debates Joe Biden Sept. 29.

Streaming platform Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 a year.