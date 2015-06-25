Fox Names Sullivan President of Digital

Brian Sullivan was named president of digital for Fox Networks Group.

Sullivan had been CEO of Sky Deutschland.

As president of digital, Sullivan will be responsible for both coordinating strategy in the direct-to-consumer digital video category, and developing a global commercial platform to harness digital opportunities around data, monetization and ad serving.

“Our portfolio of brands has the scale, reach and breadth to continue driving real innovation across the digital video landscape,” said Fox Network Group CEO Peter Rice. “Brian’s track record – which includes leading the turnaround at Sky Deutschland, as well as helping to build BSkyB into one the world’s most successful pay-TV platforms – underscores his constant focus on putting the customer first while embracing new technologies and platforms to deliver the best experience possible. It is vital that we have a single executive dedicated to these efforts, and Brian is clearly the perfect person to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Sullivan will report to Rice.