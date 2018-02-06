Fox Names Hughes President Of Digital Consumer Group

Jeff Hughes has been promoted to president of the Digital Consumer Group at Fox Network Group.

Hughes, who had been president of technology and innovation for the Digital Consumer Group, will report to Brian Hughes, who had the job until he was promoted to president and COO of Fox Networks Group.

In his new job, Hughes will lead digital strategy and execution for all entertainment and sports brands, including overseeing TV Everywhere and streaming products. He was involved in launching Fox’s current authenticated app.

“Jeff has a unique combination of technology expertise and senior management experience, which, along with his insight into the needs of consumers, makes him the perfect executive to lead our digital team,” said Sullivan. “From my time with Jeff at Fox to our previous experience together at Sky, I have seen him create and harness exciting digital opportunities, and I look forward to watching him continue to do that in this new role.”

Before joining Fox in 2016, Hughes was chairman of Omnifone, a U.K. music streaming platform. Previously he was with BSkyB, PwC and IBM.