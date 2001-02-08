Fox names diversity execs
Wenda Fong has been named executive director of diversity development and Gerald Alcantar has been hired as director of diversity recruitment at Fox Broadcasting Co. Fong was formerly a producer on The Steve Harvey Show and has worked on a number of TV specials, including Fox's Opening the Lost Tombs: Live From Egypt. Alcantar was formerly director of workforce management at Times Mirror Co. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.