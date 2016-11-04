Fox Names Brace to Digital Sales Post

Looking to boost its online ad business, Fox Networks Group said that Meredith Brace has been named senior VP of digital sales.

Brace had been senior VP of national sponsorships for true[X], acquired by 21st Century Fox in 2015.

Fox also added two digital sales execs from Twitter in James Kiernan and David Borstein, both named VP of digital sales.

Brace will work to align Fox’s advertiser spending with the growth in viewership across its non-linear and digital platforms. She will report to David Levy, executive VP of non-linear revenue. Levy also previously worked at true[X].

“I know firsthand Meredith’s extraordinary ability to build, nurture and lead a sales team that delivers amazing value to advertisers by transforming their digital strategies and introducing them to highly effective new ad platforms,” said Levy. “She has been an instrumental part of the team at true[X], and I know that she will have the same impact in her new role at Fox.”

Under Brace, Kiernan will oversee business with clients of media agency Publicis, while Borstein will work with clients of IPG and Horizon.

Kiernan previously was global agency development lead at Twitter, working with Omnicom clients. Before that he worked at ZenithOptimedia and MediaVest. Borstein was senior sales manager at Twitter.

“James and David have impeccable reputations that stem from the work they’ve done managing growth at major digital companies and building digital partnerships,” said Brace. “James, David and the entire team will grow Fox’s digital advertising business by connecting brands in more meaningful ways to our award-winning content and networks and by delivering quality attention and measurable results.”