Fox Names Biz Strategist

Rich Battista has been named executive vice president of business development and strategy at Fox Entertainment Group, reporting to Peter Chernin, Fox Entertainment Group president, and Tony Vinciquerra, Fox Networks Group president and CEO.

In his new job, Battista will manage business and strategic development initiatives for the group, such as alliances, potential mergers and acquisitions, and product and brand-name extensions.

Battista previously was executive VP of the Fox Networks Group, where he oversaw business development at Fox Broadcasting Company and Fox Cable Networks Group.

While Battista has been at Fox since 1990, he left in 1999 to become cofounder and CEO of iFUSE, a media company focused on youth culture. He returned to Fox in 2001 as executive VP of Fox television. Prior to joining Fox, Battista was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley.