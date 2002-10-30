Fox nabs Tuesday with 24
Fox got a big lift from the premiere of 24
Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
According to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings, the show gave
Fox a victory in the key adult demos for the night.
CBS won the household race and the total-viewer battle with its regular
lineup of JAG, The Guardian and Judging Amy.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., a double dose of That 70s Show drove Fox to first
in adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34. Fox was third in
households and total viewers in the time period.
ABC's 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and According to Jim were second in the
key adult demos, as well as in households and total viewers.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., 24 won the key demos by a wide margin and edged out
CBS for first place in total viewers, although CBS had a bigger household rating
for The Guardian.
From 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Frasier, NBC's Tuesday anchor, was second to Fox
in the key demos and second to CBS in households.
At 10 p.m., ABC and CBS were neck-and-neck in the circulation battle (CBS had
the edge in households, while ABC had more total viewers). ABC won the key adult
demos.
In the weblet battle, the Nielsen metered markets showed that The WB Television Network averaged a
5.2/7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a 4.5/6 for Gilmore Girls and a 6.0/8 for
Smallville.
UPN averaged a 2.3/3 for the night with a 2.7/4 for Buffy the Vampire
Slayer and a 1.9/3 for Haunted.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.