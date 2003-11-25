Fox Nabs Arrested Development

Although its ratings still need to show some growth, Fox has ordered a full season of critically acclaimed Arrested Development.

The show airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET after Malcolm in the Middle. To give the show more exposure, Fox will run a mini-marathon on New Year’s Eve from 8 to 10 p.m.

Arrested Development is produced by Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox Television, with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Nevins and Mitch Hurwitz executive producing.