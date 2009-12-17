Fox Moves ‘House' Against ‘Chuck'

No amount of apples will keep the doctor away from the Chuck premiere.

Fox has moved up the date for the next original episode of House to Jan. 11, a Fox spokeswoman confirmed. The move pits the hit drama against the season premiere of NBC's underdog Chuck,announced last month. It also comes two days after NBC announced its midseason schedule.

House previously was scheduled to return to the Fox lineup Jan. 25 in the Mondays at 8 p.m. time slot.

The second half of the two-night, four-hour 24 premiere is still scheduled for Monday Jan. 18. House originals will resume on Jan. 25.

CBS has been winning Mondays with its comedy block and CSI: Miami and has not announced any changes to that schedule in midseason. Since Dancing With the Stars ended, ABC has been filling the 8-10 block with holiday specials, Find My Family reality show and then Castle has been running at 10. The Bachelor returns to ABC Mondays from 8-10 starting Jan. 4.