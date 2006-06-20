Fox Mobile Ups Feinman to SVP

Fox Mobile Entertainment has promoted Mitch Feinman to Senior VP. Reporting to Fox Mobile Entertainment President Lucy Hood, Feinman is responsible for identifying and creating new distribution channels for Fox Mobile Entertainment content.

Previously VP of digital content, Feinman has overseen the release of six "Mobisode" series, including those for Fox television series 24 and Prison Break.

Prior to joining Fox, Feinman co-founded and led business development and marketing efforts for LocalAlert, a wireless weather and traffic service in New York City. He also previously was with Disney, most recently as VP of business development and marketing for new media at ABC.