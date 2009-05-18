Fox, MLB Push Up World Series Start Times

Fox and Major League Baseball are pushing up the first pitches for this year's World Series. For the first time in nearly 40 years, World Series games will start before 8 p.m. ET. For weekday games, the Fox pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the first pitch at 7:57. On Saturdays, the league says games will probably start at the same time, but is open to the possibility of games starting even earlier. On Sundays the World Series will begin following The NFL on Fox.

"Prime time postseason games on Fox have always been scheduled for a window that maximizes the potential audience from coast to coast," said Fox Sports President Ed Goren, announcing the move. "The fact is that over the last few years, games have been ending a bit later than we'd like. This new schedule, made possible through the cooperation of our stations, affiliates and Major League Baseball, should help fans of all ages see weeknight games from start to finish."

The last World Series to feature such an early start was game five of the 1971 matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles