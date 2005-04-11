Fox: 'Married' Not Indecent

The 169 stations carrying the Fox Television Network are expected to

challenge the federal government's indecency crackdown by refusing to pay the

proposed $1.18 million FCC fine for a raunchy Married

by America episode featuring strippers and whipped cream.

By repudiating what would be the largest indecency levy against a TV

program, the stations—fined $7,000 each—are essentially daring the

government to haul them into court. Under federal law, stations are under no

legal obligation to pay FCC indecency fines unless the Justice Department takes

them to court and wins a judge's order.

The dare to Washington comes as industry and free-speech activists are

putting together a coalition to combat legislation on Capitol Hill that would

hike maximum indecency fines from $32,500 to $500,000. The bill has been passed

by the House and is awaiting a Senate vote.

At deadline, the American Civil Liberties Union was drafting an appeal

to media companies and activists to mount a unified front against the

legislation. As the opposition to tougher restrictions on broadcasters mounted,

lawmakers and regulators last week further backed off threats to bring cable

under the FCC's indecency rules.

Speaking at the National Cable and Telecommunications Association Show

in San Francisco, House Judiciary Committee Chairman James Sensenbrenner

(R-Wis.) said he opposes extending indecency prohibitions to cable, which

provides easy-to-use channel-blocking capabilities. Cable “is doing what

needs to be done in giving parents the tools they need to make sure that kids

are not seeing inappropriate stuff,” he said. Some members of the Senate

Judiciary Committee have lobbied for restrictions on pay TV in indecency

regulation that makes it to the Senate floor. If a cable provision passes the

Senate, Sensenbrenner promised to “educate” House members to dissuade them

from following the Senate's lead.

Cable self-regulation

New FCC Chairman Kevin Martin also favors self-regulation of cable

rather than additional restrictions. “The cable industry,” he said at NCTA,

“has an opportunity to voluntarily step up.”

Under FCC rules, broadcasters are prohibited from airing indecent

programming between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when children are most likely to be

watching. To be considered indecent, a program must depict genitals or sexual

and excretory activities in a “patently offensive” manner.

If Fox stations refused to pay a fine for Married by America, they would be exercising a legal

strategy communications lawyers often threaten but rarely use. Lawyers say

Justice is unlikely to sue any station that fails to pay the standard fine.

Despite the easy escape, however, nearly all stations pay up because they

don't want to annoy the FCC, which controls license renewals, cable-carriage

disputes and other regulatory actions critical to a station's survival.

Broadcasters ready for a fight

But after a year of one record-breaking fine after another, broadcasters

are eager to fight the FCC over indecency. Besides, lawyers for Fox

Television's 35 stations and the network's 134 affiliates are gambling that

the FCC's legal case is so weak that even the lure of preserving the biggest

indecency fine in history won't pull Justice into court.

“My advice is to not pay,” says Joseph Di Scipio, an attorney for

Cohn and Marks who represents Fox affiliates. “I don't think the government

has a good case at all.”

Other Washington sources following the case predict Fox O&Os also

will refuse to pay, although lawyers for the TV group and officials for News

Corp., parent company of Fox, would not comment.

“The Married by America fine could

be reversed just on factual grounds,” says John Crigler, a First Amendment

lawyer for Washington firm Garvey Schubert Barer. “There's a lot of

argument about whether the episode meets the FCC's indecency standard.”

In their appeal to the FCC, Fox lawyers insisted the episode didn't

come close to violating the FCC's indecency standard. Nudity was obscured or

pixellated, and the show didn't dwell on any potentially offensive scene,

they said.

Di Scipio predicts the FCC will back off its proposed fine against the

134 Fox affiliates, but only because they couldn't know the content of the

episode ahead of time. The fine against the network O&Os will likely be

upheld.

Married by America was a reality

program that allowed viewers to pick, from a group of singles, the pair most

likely to form a successful marriage. The scenes in question were not intended

to shock or pander to the audience, Fox says, but were integral parts of the

contest storyline.

The contestants were shown at bachelor and bachelorette parties, where

whipped cream was licked off a stripper's naked body and a male stripper put

a woman's hand down his pants. The wild parties were relevant to the

storyline, because the two contestants most discomforted by them were

ultimately picked as the winning couple.

The Married by America episode, if defended successfully, could result

in the FCC stance on indecency's being declared unconstitutional. But if the

Justice Department declines to sue Fox stations, the industry's main avenues

of attack would lie with NBC's appeal of an FCC finding against the 2003

Golden Globes, in which rock star Bono blurted out the “f-word,” or

Viacom's appeal of the $550,000 fine proposed against CBS-owned stations for

Janet Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl breast flash.

No decision is expected until Martin picks a new Enforcement Bureau

chief, probably next month.