Fox Marches to Beat of Idol Drummer

Driven by American Idol, Fox pulled in roughly 30 million viewers from 8 to 9 p.m. to win the ratings race Tuesday night.

For its entire lineup, which included 24 after Idol, Fox averaged 20 million viewers, more than double the nearest competitor, CBS, which aired a Survivor repeat, Navy NCIS and Judging Amy. CBS was third in the key demos. NBC was second in the demos behind Fox. NBC aired Whoopi, Happy Family, Frasier, Scrubs and Law & Order: SVU. ABC was fourth across the board with repeats of its Tuesday comedy block and Line of Fire.

UPN was fifth across the board with One on One, All of Us and America’s Next Top Model. The WB placed sixth with Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill.