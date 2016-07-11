Fox Live Streaming Primetime Shows

Fox Broadcasting said it is launching a live stream of its primetime entertainment programming on Fox.com and the Fox Now app, beginning Monday night.

The stream will be available to pay-TV customers in all 210 television markets. Fox said it will simulcast entertainment programming seven nights a week, plus late night on Saturdays.

Fox says that live streaming will be available to 98% of pay TV subscribers, or 96 million homes. The apps needed to view the live stream have already been downloaded 25 million times.

The live stream will enable Fox affiliates to dynamically insert local market advertising and display station branding.

“From the start of the on-demand and over-the-top viewing revolution, Fox has been at the forefront of providing greater access to our buzz-defining shows, like Empire, Lucifer, Scream Queens and Family Guy,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group. “Adding nationwide primetime live streams is just another great example of how the Fox Digital Consumer Group, under Brian Sullivan’s leadership, is innovating to give viewers the convenience and flexibility to watch our programming whenever and wherever they want.”