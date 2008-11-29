Fox Lefty Colmes To Cut and Run

Alan Colmes, the longtime liberal foil to Sean Hannity on Fox News' Hannity & Colmes, is leaving the program but not the network.

Colmes says he wants to "develop new and challenging ways to contribute to the growth of the network," but he called parting from the show "bittersweet."

Colmes will remain as a liberal commentator on Fox programs, and continue hosting his Fox News Radio show. He's also developing a weekend program for Fox.