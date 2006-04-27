Fox Leads Wednesday-Night Pack

Fox’s half-hour American Idol results show boosted the network to No. 1 on Wednesday night with a 5.9 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. Its 11.2/27 lead-in helped Unan1mous to a 9-9:30 time slot win with a 5.4/13.

CBS was second with a 3.8/10 for its lineup of Amazing Race, Criminal Minds (a rerun) and CSI: NY.

NBC was close behind with a 3.7/10. Its broadcast of a controversial Dateline episode (the show received criticism for this “To Catch a Predator” installment because it was revealed that they paid the agency Perverted Justice approximately $100,000 to set up a sting operation to nab Internet-trolling pedophiles) earned a 3.3/8 from 9-10, giving it a third-place finish in the time slot.

ABC had a fourth-place finish for the night with a 3.1/8. Its highest-rated show was a clip-show episode of Lost, which scored a 4.4/11.

UPN was next with a 2.0/5 for a night of Next Top Model.

The WB was No. 6 with a 1.1/3 for One Tree Hill and The Bedford Diaries.