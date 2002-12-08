Fox leads NAACP nominations
Fox won the most "Image Award" nominations from the National Association for
the Advancement of Colored People for airing programs that "promote positive
images of people of color," according to the NAACP.
African-American-led shows The Bernie Mac Show and Cedric the
Entertainer Presents brought Fox the most nods, but 24, Boston Public,
Fastlane and Ally McBeal all added to Fox's tally.
In second place was premium-cable channel Showtime with 14 nominations.
The NAACP spotlighted Showtime specials Keep the Faith, Baby with Vanessa
Williams, 10,000 Black Men Named George, Whitewash: The Clarence Brandley
Story and Conviction.
Showtime series Soul Food garnered six acting nominations and one for
outstanding drama series.
In third place was CBS with 13 nominations, six of which were for actors in
soap operas The Young and the Restless and As the World Turns.
CBS specials also did well, winning nods for Angela Bassett's performance
in The Rosa Parks Story and for Gloria Reuben's turn in Little
John.
Other CBS shows nominated were Without a Trace, Hack and CSI: Crime
Scene Investigation.
Celebrated actor Andre Braugher won notice on both CBS and Showtime for
Hack and 10,000 Black Men.
UPN and ABC both won nine nominations.
UPN was noticed for its slate of Monday-night comedies -- Girlfriends, The
Parkers and One on One -- while ABC's My Wife and Kids
received three acting nods.
African-American channel Black Entertainment Television only received two nominations, one for the just-canceled BET Tonight with Ed Gordon and another for BET's 8th
Annual Walk of Fame: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder.
