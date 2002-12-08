Fox leads NAACP nominations

Fox won the most "Image Award" nominations from the National Association for

the Advancement of Colored People for airing programs that "promote positive

images of people of color," according to the NAACP.

African-American-led shows The Bernie Mac Show and Cedric the

Entertainer Presents brought Fox the most nods, but 24, Boston Public,

Fastlane and Ally McBeal all added to Fox's tally.

In second place was premium-cable channel Showtime with 14 nominations.

The NAACP spotlighted Showtime specials Keep the Faith, Baby with Vanessa

Williams, 10,000 Black Men Named George, Whitewash: The Clarence Brandley

Story and Conviction.

Showtime series Soul Food garnered six acting nominations and one for

outstanding drama series.

In third place was CBS with 13 nominations, six of which were for actors in

soap operas The Young and the Restless and As the World Turns.

CBS specials also did well, winning nods for Angela Bassett's performance

in The Rosa Parks Story and for Gloria Reuben's turn in Little

John.

Other CBS shows nominated were Without a Trace, Hack and CSI: Crime

Scene Investigation.

Celebrated actor Andre Braugher won notice on both CBS and Showtime for

Hack and 10,000 Black Men.

UPN and ABC both won nine nominations.

UPN was noticed for its slate of Monday-night comedies -- Girlfriends, The

Parkers and One on One -- while ABC's My Wife and Kids

received three acting nods.

African-American channel Black Entertainment Television only received two nominations, one for the just-canceled BET Tonight with Ed Gordon and another for BET's 8th

Annual Walk of Fame: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder.