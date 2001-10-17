Fox lays off long-form

The cuts keep coming.

Fox Broadcasting Co. has laid off its entire in-house movie division, including Executive Vice President Marci Pool.

Fox's long-form programming division, headed by Pool, was notified Wednesday of the cuts.

Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman brought Pool over from co-owned Fox TV Studios shortly after taking the top programming job last summer.

"It was a decision based on the economics of the situation that is in no way a reflection of the quality of work that Marci and her group did," a Fox spokesman said. "They did a great job under less than an ideal circumstances, across all networks. Long-form (programming) is down and it's particularly challenged in a down economy."

Both CBS and NBC have cut back their in-house movie production over the last year.

The long-form division at Fox produced three movies that aired last season: Black River, World War III, and How to Marry a Billionaire.

Fox has two films in the can, The Rats and The Glow.

Production on The Brady Bunch Goes to Washington will continue, the Fox spokesman said.