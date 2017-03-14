Fox Launches New Streaming Video App

Fox Networks Group on Tuesday launched a new version of its Fox Now video app that gives users access to content from the Fox broadcast network, FX and National Geographic Channel.

The app will add content from Fox Sports in a few months.

Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said that the new app was in the works while speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference last month.



The app, which features a completely new user interface, is available only for the latest version of Apple TV.

By making more content available and making it easier for viewers to find what they want, traditional media companies like Fox will better be able to compete with streaming competitors like Netflix. Fox also owns a piece of Hulu, which is coming out with a new streaming service featuring live linear network programming this spring.

By combining networks, the app will also become a more effective advertising vehicle, Murdoch told the conference.

“The more data we have on our customers, the better we are at having the capability to monetize through advertising to those consumers,” he said.