Fox Launches 'Net Safety Campaign

As some in Congress ponder an Internet content crackdown similar to that on indecency on broadcast TV, Fox Interactive Media (myspace.com) is teaming with Common Sense Media and the PTA on an "Internet Safety" campaign.

The groups Thursday will unveil a multimillion-dollar PSA campaign featuring 24's Keiffer Sutherland, as well as a downloadable "Internet safety guidebook," a separate commonsense.com Website, and online ads on Fox Interactive outlets MySpace.com, FoxSports.com, IGN.com, Fox.com, AmericanIdol.com, Rotten Tomatoes and AskMen.

The PSAs will air on the Fox network as well as News Corp.'s cable networks, which include FX, National Geographic Channel, Fox Movie Channel and Speed, and its regional sports nets.

Myspace.com, the social networking site, has come under criticism for its content and says it has boosted safety features.