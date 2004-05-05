Fox Launches Low-Budget Shop

Twentieth Century Fox Television is forming fox 21, a new studio created to develop low-cost TV programming.

"We are thoroughly committed to the idea that greatness in this medium is not connected to the size of a show's budget," said Dana Walden, president of TCFTV. "Rather, it is defined by the quality and distinctiveness of an idea and the passion and skill of great writers and directors."

Jane Leisner, formerly head of TCFTV's drama department, will run the new venture, which launches in June.

Fox has gone to a year-round schedule, which will require more shows. Add to that the trend toward shorter-flight reality shows with less back-end potential, and a number of studios are looking for ways to produce, if not on the cheap, at least on the cheaper.