Fox To Launch Kitchen Nightmares

Fox is starting production next month on Kitchen Nightmares, a new series starring Hell’s Kitchen chef Gordon Ramsay.

The series combines Hell’s Kitchen with Nanny 911, in that Ramsay is called into different restaurants that are in crisis to help get things in order.

The show is based on a British format that is seen in more than 50 territories around the world. The format is from Optomen Television.

Fox’s version of Kitchen Nightmares is from Granada America. Executive producers are Arthur Smith, Pat Llewellyn, Kent Weed, Gerry McKean and Curt Northrup.

A third season of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen on Fox begins production this month for an anticipated spring launch.

