Trending

Fox to launch Keen Eddie in summer

By

Keeping its promise to premiere more shows in the summer, Fox will launch
one-hour drama Keen Eddie Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m.

The show takes the spot of 24, which will have its season finale
May 20.

The show is about a New York City cop who is sent on assignment to London
after bungling a drug bust.

The show stars Mark Valley, of ER, Pasadena and The
Siege.

It is executive-produced by Warren Littlefield, former president of NBC;
written and created by J.H. Wyman; and directed by British film director Simon
West.

The show is produced by Frequency Films, Simon West Productions and The
Littlefield Co. in association with Paramount Network
Television.