Fox to launch Keen Eddie in summer

Keeping its promise to premiere more shows in the summer, Fox will launch

one-hour drama Keen Eddie Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m.

The show takes the spot of 24, which will have its season finale

May 20.

The show is about a New York City cop who is sent on assignment to London

after bungling a drug bust.

The show stars Mark Valley, of ER, Pasadena and The

Siege.

It is executive-produced by Warren Littlefield, former president of NBC;

written and created by J.H. Wyman; and directed by British film director Simon

West.

The show is produced by Frequency Films, Simon West Productions and The

Littlefield Co. in association with Paramount Network

Television.