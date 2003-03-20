Fox to launch Keen Eddie in summer
Keeping its promise to premiere more shows in the summer, Fox will launch
one-hour drama Keen Eddie Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m.
The show takes the spot of 24, which will have its season finale
May 20.
The show is about a New York City cop who is sent on assignment to London
after bungling a drug bust.
The show stars Mark Valley, of ER, Pasadena and The
Siege.
It is executive-produced by Warren Littlefield, former president of NBC;
written and created by J.H. Wyman; and directed by British film director Simon
West.
The show is produced by Frequency Films, Simon West Productions and The
Littlefield Co. in association with Paramount Network
Television.
