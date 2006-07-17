Fox Laughs Last

Comedy reruns gave Fox the No. 1 spot in the primetime race Sunday night, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers. The network scored a 2.1 rating/7 share in the key 18-49 demo.

But NBC did boast the highest-rated hour of the night with its first-run Dateline episode from 8-9 scoring a 2.8/9. The Peacock was second for the night with a 2.0/6.

There was a tie for third between ABC and CBS; both earned a 1.8/6. CBS’ Big Brother and ABC’s second part of its Extreme Makeover: Home Edition also tied in the 8-9 hour with a 2.1/7.

The netlets that will soon be no more, The WB and UPN, brought up the rear with an 0.8/2 and 0.3/1, respectively.

The combined rating of all networks for the night: a miniscule 8.8.