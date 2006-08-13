Fox to Kids: "Pause" To Think

The Fox Networks Group and the Kaiser Family Foundation are partnering on a new youth-targeted, multi-platform campaign to promote smart choices and healthy lifestyles.

The Pause campaign will consist of public-service announcements (PSAs) on broadcast and cable, as well as across other Fox platforms, most notably MySpace.com. It will urge young people to "pause" before they make a bad decision.

The campaign will debut with the first batch of PSAs during Fox’s broadcast of the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 20. A second round will follow in early 2007 in conjunction with the new season of American Idol. Fox plans on running the spots in heavy rotations across its range of networks.

The Kaiser Family Foundation is an organization dedicated to providing information and analysis on health-care issues.