Fox Keeps Plugging Away

In a night of epic battles, Fox will give its co-owned movie studio's latest film, Alien vs. Predator, a big send-off with a half-hour special on the making of the movie Thursday, Aug. 12, followed by the undercard, a repeat of Celebrity Boxing 2.

The special will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at both the Alien and Predator franchises, as well as a sneak peek at the new movie, which hits box offices the next day.

Network plugs for the release of co-owned theatricals have been a growing trend. Fox gave a similar marketing boost last May to the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's The Day After Tomorrow, while ABC tried, though not with great success, to hype Disney's release of M. Night Shyamalan's The Village with a couple of movie night/sneak previews in the spring.

Following the Alien vs. Predator special, celebrities most of us long ago forgot about will face off in Celebrity Boxing 2. Among the match-ups are Welcome Back Kotter's Ron Palilo facing Saved by the Bell's Dustin Diamond—in a kind of war of the old TV show geeks—and former WWF wrestler Joanie "Chyna" Laurer taking on Amy Fisher's former lover, Joey Buttafuoco.