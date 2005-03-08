Fox Int'l Gets Infomercial Kudos

Fox International has been singled out for its service to the Latin American direct-response industry from the Electronic Retailers Association.

Fox beat out nominees Sony Latin America, Discovery Latin America and Hallmark Latin America to win the first ever award for Best Service from a Media Network (we are told it would be more accurately termed "best service from a pan-regional cable network in Latin America," but that might not have fit on the plaque.



The ERA (Electronic Retailers Association) inaugural Latino Awards of Excellence were handed out in Miami.

And just what gets you in good with the long-form ad crowd?

According to awards Chairman Stan Bruckheim, it's representing strong networks, securing quality long-form time--which means convincing programmers to give up a two-hour morning block to advertising--"selling it at an affordable rate that is a win-win for everybody, and implementing it in a professional and efficient manner."

Fox sales folk got the award for buys on Latin American nets Canal Fox, Fox Sports Americas and Universal (which Fox sells), sharing the accolade with Worldlink, its direct response rep.

