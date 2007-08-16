Fox Interactive to Run Affiliate Sites

News Corp. digital arm Fox Interactive Media will manage the Web sites of more than 160 Fox affiliate stations, giving them the same “MyFox” template that the Fox O&Os feature.

FIM ironed out the deal with the Fox affiliate board of governors, which represents the affiliates nationwide. The board stressed the importance of a unified Web strategy.

The Fox O&O site model features branding like “MyFoxMilwaukee” and “MyFoxMemphis.”