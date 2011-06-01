Fox Inks Affiliate in Juneau

Fox has inked an affiliate deal with Vision Alaska II to air Fox on KJUD Juneau in DMA No. 207. KJUD is an ABC affiliate and Fox will air on its multicast tier.

Juneau does not currently have a Fox affiliate. Fox is targeting Sept. 1 for its Juneau launch.

Elsewhere in Alaska, Fox renewed its agreement with Coastal Television to keep Fox on KTBY Anchorage, in DMA No. 150.

Coastal Television provides some programming for KJUD.

"KTBY has a been a strong Fox affiliate in Alaska since the network launched 25 years ago, and the station has a proven track record for providing local viewers with outstanding programming and community service," said Jon Hookstratten, executive VP of network distribution at Fox. "We believe they will bring the same quality Fox based programming to Juneau through Coastal's time brokerage agreement with Vision Alaska II."

Nielsen's market ranks go up to 210. Juneau has around 25,000 TV households, according to BIA/Kelsey, and about 69,000 people.