Fox Is in the House

In a close race between Fox, NBC and CBS, Fox won out with a night of House reruns, scoring a 2.8 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Right behind Fox with a 2.7/8 was NBC, whose Last Comic Standing was its highest-rated show with a 3.1/9.

CBS was third with a 2.6/8; Big Brother, from 8-9, was its strongest performer with a 2.9/9 in the demo.

ABC’s The One: Making of a Music Star continued to perform miserably, earning just an 0.9/3 from 9-11. ABC scored a 1.1/3 overall.

The WB and UPN earned an 0.7/2 and 0.5/2, respectively.