Fox Hopes House Can Help Fringe

Fox is hoping a lead-in of the return of hit drama House can breathe some life into Fringe, the highly hyped rookie that debuted at just a 3.2 rating/9 share in the adult 18-49 demo last Tuesday.

Creator J.J. Abrams and network executives had to at least be pleased that Fringe did build over its 90-plus minutes, averaging a 3.1 rating in its first half-hour and a 3.3 in its last half-hour or so.

Up against Fringe was the second outing for The CW's 90210, which mustered a 1.7/5, down significantly from the 2.6/7 it earned for its two-hour premiere the week before, which set a record for a CW premiere.