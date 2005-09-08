Fox Holds Family Guy With Hurricane References
By Jim Benson
Fox has substituted one original episode of Family Guy for another on Sunday, the debut of its new fall season lineup that night, because the episode scheduled to air contained a “couple” references to a hurricane.
“Out of sensitivity to what happened, we’re moving it back a couple weeks,” a Fox spokesman told B&C.
Fox has been airing original episodes of the popular cult animated series at 9 p.m. Sundays since May 1.
The episode initially slated for Sunday, “Perfect Castaway,” will be replaced by “Peter’s Got Wood.” No other shows on Fox’s schedule have been impacted by the Gulf Coast disaster.
