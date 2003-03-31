Fox hits with originals
Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Sunday night with an
all-original sitcom lineup that included Futurama, King of the Hill, The
Simpsons, Oliver Beene, Malcolm in the Middle and the premiere of The
Pitts.
NBC won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with Dateline,
American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and
Boomtown.
CBS, with college basketball, 60 Minutes, My Big Fat Greek Life, Becker and
movie Shanghai Noon, was second in households and viewers, tied
for third (with Fox) among adults 25 through 54 and fourth in adults 18 through
49 and 25 through 54.
ABC was third in adults 18 through 49 and households with movie The
Kid, Alias and Dragnet.
At 9:30 p.m., Fox's premiere of The Pitts finished first among adults
18 through 34 and third among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:
NBC 7.3/12, CBS 7.0/11, ABC 5.8/9 and Fox 5.0/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.9/10, NBC 3.5/9, ABC 3.4/8 and CBS 3.1/8.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.5/5 (households)
with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and the premiere of Black Sash (3.4/5).
On Saturday, NBC won most of the key ratings categories with repeats of
all three Law & Order series. Fox won adults 18 through 34 with
Cops and America's Most Wanted.
CBS aired basketball, a 48 Hours special and The Agency. ABC
aired an ice-skating special.
The household ratings for the night: NBC 6.6/12, CBS 5.3/9, ABC 5.2/9 and
Fox 4.6/8.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.3/10, CBS 2.7/8, Fox 2.5/8 and ABC 1.7/5.
On Friday, NBC won across the key categories with the premiere of
America's Most Talented Kid, a special episode of Ed and
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
In its first outing, Talented Kid won across the adult key demos and
teens, although more kids tuned to ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos.
At 9 p.m., ABC aired a special episode of Tuesday comedy 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
which finished third in households, viewers and adults 18 through 49.
At 9:30 p.m., ABC premiered Regular Joe, which finished third in households
and viewers but fourth across the key demos.
CBS aired basketball all night, finishing second in households and the key
adult demos. Fox was fourth in most of the key categories (but third among
adults 18 through 34) with Fastlane and John Doe.
For the night, the household ratings: NBC 8.3/14, CBS 5.5/9, ABC 5.4/9 and
Fox 3.4/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.0/12, CBS 2.8/9, ABC 2.6/8 and Fox 2.3/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 3.0/5 (household) with
its Reba-anchored comedy block, and UPN averaged a 2.3/4 with movie
Accidental Spy.
