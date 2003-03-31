Fox hits with originals

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Sunday night with an

all-original sitcom lineup that included Futurama, King of the Hill, The

Simpsons, Oliver Beene, Malcolm in the Middle and the premiere of The

Pitts.

NBC won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with Dateline,

American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and

Boomtown.

CBS, with college basketball, 60 Minutes, My Big Fat Greek Life, Becker and

movie Shanghai Noon, was second in households and viewers, tied

for third (with Fox) among adults 25 through 54 and fourth in adults 18 through

49 and 25 through 54.

ABC was third in adults 18 through 49 and households with movie The

Kid, Alias and Dragnet.

At 9:30 p.m., Fox's premiere of The Pitts finished first among adults

18 through 34 and third among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:

NBC 7.3/12, CBS 7.0/11, ABC 5.8/9 and Fox 5.0/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.9/10, NBC 3.5/9, ABC 3.4/8 and CBS 3.1/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.5/5 (households)

with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and the premiere of Black Sash (3.4/5).

On Saturday, NBC won most of the key ratings categories with repeats of

all three Law & Order series. Fox won adults 18 through 34 with

Cops and America's Most Wanted.

CBS aired basketball, a 48 Hours special and The Agency. ABC

aired an ice-skating special.

The household ratings for the night: NBC 6.6/12, CBS 5.3/9, ABC 5.2/9 and

Fox 4.6/8.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.3/10, CBS 2.7/8, Fox 2.5/8 and ABC 1.7/5.

On Friday, NBC won across the key categories with the premiere of

America's Most Talented Kid, a special episode of Ed and

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In its first outing, Talented Kid won across the adult key demos and

teens, although more kids tuned to ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos.

At 9 p.m., ABC aired a special episode of Tuesday comedy 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

which finished third in households, viewers and adults 18 through 49.

At 9:30 p.m., ABC premiered Regular Joe, which finished third in households

and viewers but fourth across the key demos.

CBS aired basketball all night, finishing second in households and the key

adult demos. Fox was fourth in most of the key categories (but third among

adults 18 through 34) with Fastlane and John Doe.

For the night, the household ratings: NBC 8.3/14, CBS 5.5/9, ABC 5.4/9 and

Fox 3.4/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.0/12, CBS 2.8/9, ABC 2.6/8 and Fox 2.3/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 3.0/5 (household) with

its Reba-anchored comedy block, and UPN averaged a 2.3/4 with movie

Accidental Spy.