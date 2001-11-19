Fox hits NFL season high

Buoyed a Chicago Bears-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game that featured a frantic finish, Fox hit its single game high on Sunday for the current NFL campaign.

The Bears' 27-24 win - after the Bucs' last-second field goal attempt hit a goalpost upright - helped Fox draw a 14.5 rating, 26 share in Nielsen overnight numbers for the late games in its NFL doubleheader. The Chicago-Tampa Bay match-up was Fox's primary late game.

In early action, Fox featured the Atlanta Falcons' 23-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers and hit a 9.2/19.

Its average for the doubleheader was an 11.9/23, four percent higher than last season's 11.4/23 at the same juncture.

CBS averaged a 9.9/21 on Sunday, featuring the New York Jets shutout of the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders'34-24 win over the San Diego Chargers.

That was 16% lower than a CBS doubleheader that did an 11.8/23 at the same point last season.

- Richard Tedesco