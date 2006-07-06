Fox Hits All-Star Ad Rate Out of the Park

Fox Sports has sold out its commercial inventory for next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at an average of $375,000 per 30-second unit, a record for the event.

According to Jon Nesvig, president of sales for Fox, the network sold out its inventory two weeks before the July 11 game, and the network says it did so at mid-to-high single-digit rate increases over last year’s game.

With Fox Sports President Ed Goren saying Thursday that negotiations are ongoing in Fox’s attempt to extend its relationship with MLB after the current deal concludes this year, the network has sold 95% of all advertising inventory for its regular-season coverage and says sales for the 2006 postseason are pacing ahead of last season through June.

“In addition to the All-Star Game, we’re seeing advertiser interest for baseball on multiple levels, including regular- and post-season,” says Nesvig.

All-Star Game advertisers include Holiday Inn, Nestle, AOL, Exxon-Mobil, Flomax and Johnson & Johnson, as well as MLB corporate sponsors General Motors, Pepsi, Taco Bell and Anheuser-Busch. According to Fox, MLB corporate sponsors purchased 35% of the game’s inventory, with Chevrolet returning for a second straight year as the title sponsor of Fox’s pre-game and post-game coverage.